The Stuff MWC 2019 Awards

If CES is the show that says 'look at the TV you’ll own in five years’ time', then MWC is the show that says 'here’s what you’ll have in your pocket in five weeks’ time'.

Aside from it being the event that sets the tone for the mobile industry in 2019, it’s just chok-a-block with new phones to lust after, most of which will be with us sooner rather than later.

The number 5 and the letter G have been looming over the halls of Fira in Barcelona with fierce omnipresence, but it’s the phones that are still the stars of the show, and there was an avalanche of amazing devices announced this year. And a number of them fold in half.

But which are the ones you really need to know about? Which are the ones deserving of some pocket space in 2019?

Well, serendipitously, that’s what we’re here to tell you! These are, officially (according to us), the best products of MWC 2019.