Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G brings ultrafast mobile to the masses

Hole punch designs, multi-lens cameras and OLED displays; these are just three smartphone trends set to be everywhere in 2019. But the REALLY big one is 5G, which should represent a true leap forward in mobile connectivity once operators start rolling it out later this year. Obviously, it's a bit of a chicken-and-egg scenario between the networks and the phones, so Xiaomi hopes to be one of the first out the gate with its Mi Mix 3 5G. An update on the existing Mi Mix 3 "slider" phone, it'll support 2Gbps+ speeds thanks to the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which means being able to download 26 MP3 files in a single second at peak speed. The phone is no slouch in general performance either, with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor at its core. It'll be available in May in "Onyx Black" and "Sapphire Blue" colours, and at Xiaomi's usual high value price point: this time 599 euros.