WIN 1 of 2 Nighthawk M6 Pro mobile hotspot 5G routers worth £800 each

This month’s competition gives two lucky readers the chance to bag an incredible Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro mobile hotspot 5G router – the ultimate solution for a secure internet connection, anywhere.

Working on the road? Up a mountain? In a caravan on your parents’ drive? The Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro provides secure 5G internet with Wi-Fi 6E technology, perfect for life at home or on the go. And thanks to this month’s competition, two lucky readers will never be without a secure internet connection again.

The M6 Pro is a perfect alternative to a mobile phone hotspot – more powerful and secure, and allowing you to connect up to 32 devices at once. It provides up to 13hrs of battery life on a single charge too. And if you have a slow connection at home, you can use it as the primary connection for your home or business.

What’s more, globetrotters will be pleased to hear that the M6 Pro is unlocked to work in over 125 countries, so you can stay connected around the world – swapping SIM cards and data plans is easy. You’ll wonder how you survived without it!

How to enter

Ready to have your own fast and secure internet connection wherever the wind takes you? Just head here and answer this question:

How many devices can you simultaneously connect to the Nighthawk M6 Pro? 

A… 3

B… 14

C… 32

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 21 Feb 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

Profile image of Rachael Sharpe Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine

About

Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.