WIN 1 of 4 outdoor bundles from VOITED, worth £280 each!

This month's competition will see four lucky readers bag themselves VOITED’s new Drycoat 3.0 and CloudTouch blanket - the perfect pair for all-weather adventures!

VOITED combines a love for outdoor adventure with a range made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. And in this month’s competition, four lucky readers will each win VOITED’s new Drycoat 3.0 (RRP £150) and CloudTouch blanket (£130) – the perfect combo for eco-conscious outdoorsy enthusiasts.

The Drycoat 3.0 is an evolution in outdoor changing robes, redesigned for cold-water swimmers, surfers, vanlifers and adventurers who need warmth, protection and convenience. It has a long-sleeved and oversized design for easy changing.

The 4-in-1 CloudTouch pillow blanket offers extra warmth with its ultra-soft man-made fleece, making it ideal for evenings under the stars. Crafted from 100% recycled materials and machine-washable, it transforms into a pillow, a blanket, a sleep sack and a waterproof cape.

See the whole range at voited.co.uk

How to enter

Ready to love the great outdoors even more? Get in with a chance of winning one of these four prize bundles by heading here and answering this question:

What percentage of materials in the VOITED CloudTouch blanket is recycled?

A… 50%

B… 75%

C… 100%

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 8 Aug 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full T s & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.

