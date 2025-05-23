WIN 1 of 2 BougeRV Electric Wagon and portable power station bundles, worth over £500 each!

Are you the person who’s always struggling to carry a coolbox, boombox, beach bag and other assorted paraphernalia through the sand dunes to bag the best spot? Or maybe you’re a festival fan who likes to take a bit more than the bare necessities? Either way, life is easier with an all-terrain camping wagon – and easier still with BougeRV’s Electric Foldable Camping Wagon (RRP £383), of which we have two to give away, along with a pair of BougeRV power stations!

With a 133Wh battery that fuels up to 12 miles of hauling and doubles as power bank, this robust utility wagon isn’t fazed by rough terrain or hills… and it can handle loads of up to 200kg. Each winner will also receive a BougeRV JuiceGo Portable Power Station (RRP £161). With a 240W capacity and DC, AC and USB-C charging, it’ll keep all your devices juiced up whether you’re camping, hiking or just hiding from grizzly bears in the back garden.

See bougerv.com for more details.

How to enter

Ready for your camping trips, beach days and family picnics to get a whole lot easier? Just head here and answer this question:

How much weight can the BougeRV electric foldable camping wagon handle?

A… 100kg

B… 150kg

C… 200kg

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 11 July 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full T s & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/ Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.