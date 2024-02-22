Stuck for a Mother’s Day gift? Dyson’s limited edition Supersonic or Airwrap could be the ultimate prezzie

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you’re probably scrambling for a gift you can get for mumsy. Stuck on what you should get? Dyson’s new special editions of its Supersonic hairdryer or Airwap styler could make for the ultimate prezzie. The new products come sporting a limited edition colour that could make for an excellent gift.

Dyson’s decided to go all out with a splash of Ceramic Pink and a dash of Rose Gold, that’s as ritzy as a night out at The Ritz. You’ll get the Supersonic or Airwrap that you know and love, just in this special edition colour.

The Supersonic hairdryer packs Dyson’s digital motor V9, which is about as cutting-edge as you can get without actually cutting some hair. This nifty device makes sure your hair doesn’t get scorched to a crisp, while keeping that shine that’ll make other mums jealous. And the Airwrap styler offers 13 attachments and a promise to handle multiple hair types and styles. It can heat and dry your hair, allowing you to style it to you heart’s content without crisping things up.

You can snag both of these limited edition models directly from Dyson. The Supersonic hairdryer will set you back £330, while the Airwrap retails for £480. Make sure you nab these models while you can, since they’re only available in a limited run.

