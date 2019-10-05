Get a free PS4 when you buy the Sony Xperia 5, 1 or 10 on EE

With any new smartphone, networks are starting to bundle cool gadgets in their contracts, to really give you an enticing reason to buy. Over the years, we’ve seen the likes of free headphones and Chromebooks - but EE is offering one of the best freebies we’ve ever seen…

A free PS4 bundle when you buy the brand new Sony Xperia 5, Xperia 1, or Xperia 10.

And this is not just the console - it comes complete with a spare controller and 12-months of Playstation Plus (a grand total of £364).

As you can probably tell from our 5-star reviews, we’re pretty big fans of the entire Xperia line-up. Each one has class-leading video capture capabilities, which when partnered with the seriously impressive 21:9 ratio screens makes for one of the best content consumption machines out there.

We especially love the great battery life and incredible camera on the Xperia 5, the premium look and feel of the Xperia 1 (especially with that HDR+ OLED display), and the flagship specs you get for the budget price of the Xperia 10.

How do you get this deal? Simple - there are a whole range of deals on the older 1 and 10 phones, but so long as you get an Xperia 5 contract with 30GB or more data, the console is yours!

Plus, the deals are pretty great. For example, you can get the brand new handset with 30GB data for just £59 a month with zero upfront cost. An extra £5 a month gets you swappable benefits including Prime Video, BT Sport and data passes for games, streaming and music. Need more data? You can get a massive 100GB for a tenner more.

If you already have a PS4, EE’s got you covered there. Instead, you can opt for a free Playstation VR Starter Pack (headset, Playstation camera and VR Worlds game).

So, there you have it. One of the best smartphones of the year - paired with an amazing hardware deal.

This is the perfect time to grab an Xperia 5. Be quick, this is available only while stocks last.