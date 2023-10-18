BT TV is now EE TV: Here’s everything you need to know

BT TV has been a top pick among the best streaming services. The subscription lets you watch live TV, BT Sport content, and all your other platforms. And the streamer is now rebranding to EE TV alongside the mobile network. And EE also has a whole host of other upgrades in store.

What’s new in the EE TV rebrand?

Over the coming months, the existing BT TV service you’re familiar with will be rebranded to EE TV. Nothing you love about the streaming platform is going, it’s simply under a new name. You’ll still be able to watch the content you love – be it live telly, BT Sports, or your other favourite streaming apps.

An exciting new change is that you’ll be able to access an EE TV app from the Apple TV 4K. This app will give you access to live TV, with a bespoke guide to watch live shows. It means you can opt for the hardware you want, while still accessing the same content. On the flip side of things, if you do use an EE set-top-box, the Apple TV app will now be available.

There’ll also be a new EE TV Box Pro set-top-box you can get your mits on. The headline feature on this new box is that it supports multi-room playback, meaning you can watch content across your whole home.

What else is changing?

Another major change to EE is a new platform that lets you purchase third-party services through your EE account. This will all be powered by a new EE ID account, designed to use multi-factor and passkey authentication to keep personal data secure.

The platform will offer access to traditional network products, as well as the new EE Consumer Electronics Shop, Gaming, Home Security, Insurance, and Subscription services. These will be offered by third-parties, but you can manage everything via your EE account. In the future, the brand will add more partners subscriptions, services and capabilities, including the ability to log in to third-party websites and partner-verified identity.

And finally, the brand is launching its 1.6Gbps broadband service. The new service runs slightly higher at 1.8Gbps, to ensure that you’ll get the 1.6Gbps connection when it reaches your home. Alongside the new ultrafast service, EE is offering a full-specced new router. It’s available to subscribe to from 19 October.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home