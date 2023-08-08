What is TNT Sports? Your guide to BT’s revamped sports channel

Can’t miss a game of footy when it’s on? Need to watch the latest octagon scrap? You’ll likely be familiar with the sports channels and streaming services available, especially in the UK, where it boils down to just a few. But one of the big names has completely rebranded itself this year. Say goodbye to BT Sports and welcome in the revamped TNT Sports to replace it.

But what exactly is the new service, what can you watch, and how much does it cost? Here’s everything you need to know about the revamped TNT Sports in our handy guide.

What is TNT Sports, and where did BT Sports go?

TNT Sports is a rebranded version of BT Sports. It’s not quite a like-for-like replacement, as the new offering packs a whole lot more into its service. Alongside the new brand, you’ll find new talent presenting content, more flexible ways to subscribe to the service, and a brand new news site that’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest.

With the roll-out of TNT Sports in July 2023, BT Sports was officially discontinued. Existing BT Sports customers won’t need to do anything, their subscription will automatically switch over. However, those paying for a BT Sports Monthly Pass will need to activate a new account. Also, you’ll be able to continue watching the new service through the existing BT Sports app for the next few months. But after that, you’ll need to transition to a new app.

New name. Same game. TNT Sports 💥



From the first ball to the final whistle we'll still be at the heart of sport… pic.twitter.com/B5A40P6Sgo — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 9, 2023

While the BT Sports name might be gone, things will feel very familiar with TNT Sports. The new service will offer the same live sports events as before, which include the following:

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Heineken Champions Cup

EPCR Challenge Cup

MotoGP

Cricket

UFC

Boxing

WWE

Where can I watch TNT Sports?

Much like BT Sports, you can watch TNT Sports on live telly. You can access the service as a regular channel on BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media. There are twelve channels (six of which are red-button ones) that you can enjoy. All of the channels offer both standard and high definition versions. Plus, the TNT Sports Ultimate channel offers a 4K HDR picture and supports Dolby Atmos. You’ll need the relevant living room gear to take advantage of this, of course.

The biggest difference comes with the new Discovery+ pairing. TNT Sports lives inside the existing Discovery+ platform for those looking to stream the new sports service. Existing subscribers can upgrade their accounts to a more expensive tier with TNT Sports, while new customers will have the option from day one. Through Discovery+ you can access all the live content as well as additional on-demand offerings.

How much does TNT Sports cost?

A bundle that includes Discovery+ and TNT Sports will set you back £29.99 per month. Given the most expensive tier of Discovery+ without the sports service goes for £5.99 per month, that values TNT Sports at £24 per month. It offers more value than the previous BT Sports Monthly Pass, that was £29.99 per month for the sports content only. Note that Discovery+’s pricing may increase over time.

Or, if you’d prefer to watch TNT Sports through your TV provider, you’ll need to pay the subscription through them. To do so, you’ll need to bundle the new service with your existing package. As of August 2023, pricing starts from £39.99 per month through BT TV, £49 per month through Sky, and £40.50 per month through Virgin Media.