Sky customers now get Discovery+ at no extra cost

Sky has announced a deeper partnership with Discovery+ – customers can now get the service for no extra cost, whether you have Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream. Note this doesn’t apply to Sky Q customers with Sky Q Essentials or Sky Q Lite while older Sky+ box customers can’t get it either.

Many Sky TV customers could already opt into a free 12-month Discovery+ Entertainment pass trial, but they will now be able to access the Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport service on an ongoing basis.

That’s especially great news for sports fans in particular because as well as coverage of the current Australian Open and later French Open, Discovery+ also carries full Tour de France and Olympic streams when those events are on.

There are also plenty of other shows from channels including Discovery (obviously), Quest, Really and TLC including Faking it, Dad-fave Wheeler Dealers, Beauty and the Geek and Richard Hammond’s Workshop.

The Discovery+ app is available in the Apps menu on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. To sign up, simply head to the Discovery+ app on Sky, or you can say ‘Get Discovery plus’ to your Sky Glass TV or into your Sky Q/Sky Stream voice remote.

The service adds to the recent integration of Peacock and Netflix Basic services into Sky’s Ultimate TV pack (you can upgrade the Netflix offering) as well as Paramount+ into Sky Cinema. Sky says the Ultimate TV pack now includes over 150 channels and 100,000 hours of content. However, there isn’t an ITVX app available as yet.