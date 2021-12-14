Sky rolls out Apple TV+ on Sky Glass and Sky Q

After an earlier reveal, Sky has now confirmed it has now launched Apple TV+ on both Sky Q and Sky Glass. Sky also confirmed that radio app Global Player and Peacock’s collection of content will also be available on Sky Glass over the coming days. Peacock has previously been available on Sky Q.

If you’re not a member of Apple TV+ already, there’s a free week-long trial after which the service will renew for £4.99 a month.

As with Netflix and Disney+, Apple TV+ is completely integrated into Sky Q and Sky Glass, so you can use the voice control to search for Apple TV+ content like Ted Lasso, Long Way Up or The Morning Show, while shows from the service will appear in Top Picks and other places on your Sky homepage if relevant.

If you have Sky Glass, you can also add shows from Apple TV+ to your Playlist so you can easily return to them. Sky also says that Apple TV+ shows will be accessible through the Sky Go app in mid-2022, though of course you can also view them through the Apple TV+ app on iPhone, Mac or iPad anytime.

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is available for Sky customers at no extra cost and will debut on Sky Glass tomorrow, 15 December.

If you have 4K Ultra HD on Sky Q then you’ll always have something to watch – here’s our list of the best Sky Q 4K TV and movies to watch. Also don’t forget to check out the best Sky Q tips and tricks, too.