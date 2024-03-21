Save up to £550 on Call of Duty and an Xbox Series X or PS5 with EE’s gaming bundles

If you’re looking for the latest gaming console, you’ll have to be prepared to pay top dollars. Or, at least, you used to. EE now offers gaming bundles that let you get your hands on consoles for less. Not only that, but you’ll also get exclusives for games, and additional gaming content. And the latest deal gets you Call of Duty: Warzone and a console for savings up to £550.

EE is offering bundles that could let you save up to £550 off the RRP on the latest consoles. It gets you either a PS5 or Xbox Series X with a Backbone One controller for your smartphone (to play the mobile game). The idea is, you can play the mobile game on your smartphone with extra data, and get a console for gaming at home.

The latest gaming bundles from EE focus on Call of Duty: Warfare. They’re designed to amplify your Call of Duty experience, bringing the battle royale to your mobile. There’s even exclusive in-game content up for grabs, including a calling card, charm, and emblem featuring the Kawaii Killers.

Here are the latest gaming bundles from EE, with the Xbox Series X saving you slightly more over the plan:

The bundles also include a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PlayStation Plus Extra, depending on your choice of console. If that wasn’t enough, you also get EE’s Gamer’s Mobile Data Pass and Video Mobile Data Pass for extra data when gaming.

