Oppo’s Find N2 Flip is launching on EE in the UK and you can pre-order from today

EE has announced that Oppo’s Find N2 Flip 5G will be available in the UK from 2 March. We previously knew it would be coming to Europe, but this is the first confirmation of a launch date and the first confirmation it would be coming to the UK in particular.

Plans start at the not-too-cheap £58 a month, though if you chip out £7 more you can get a whopping 165GB of data on EE’s Esssential Plan. The device can. also be taken out on a Full Works plan.

The device is Oppo’s first flip phone and it will be available to pre-order from today via EE stores, the EE website and over the phone. Pre-orders before 1 March will also get a pair of Oppo’s Enco X2 earphones, too, worth £169.

The Find N2 Flip’s key selling point is really the large cover display which is the largest on any flip phone – you can view up to six notifications at a time. There’s a also a 50 megapixel rear camera (or it’s a selfie camera when the flip is closed) with 4K recording including in night mode.

There’s fast charging, as well as a 3400mAh battery. It’s powered by the the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+.

EE’s All Rounder plans include one extra benefit, so you can choose from access to one of the following: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, BT Sport, Entertainment Data Pass, Netflix, Microsoft 365 Personal and Roam Abroad Pass. Full Works plans include three of these.

EE All Rounder and Full Works for Android customers have EE Upgrade Anytime as standard, so are able to upgrade their phone at any time. Check out the Oppo Find N2 Flip 5G deals at EE.