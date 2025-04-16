My favourite Apple headphones are less than half price in this deal

I review a lot of headphones, but one of my favorites from the last year are now at a great price. You’re no doubt familiar with the extremely popular AirPods, but Apple makes a lot more headphones. My pick for Apple’s best over-ear headphones isn’t AirPods Max, but rather the Beats Studio Pro.

This cheaper pair of headphones were launched in 2023 – two years after the AirPods Max. What’s more, they’re basically the same as AirPods Max inside – even capable of wired lossless audio, which AirPods Max aren’t. And thanks to this deal, they’re more of a steal than ever.

Right now, you can also grab these top-rated cans for 57% off: down to £149 in EE’s Tech Drop. That’s a saving of £201, with the Beats down from their regular retail price of £350. In fact, this is the lowest I’ve ever seen these headphones, even beating out Prime Day or Black Friday sales. You can get this saving only on 17 April via the EE app in this deal – you don’t even need to be an existing customer. Unfortunately, those in the US can’t get in on this deal.

The most recent Beats Studio Pro offer USB-C charging and personalised spatial audio support with head-tracking. Plus, you get improved noise cancellation (with transparency) thanks to a new custom chip and completely redesigned hardware. We scored these top headphones a full five stars in our review.

40 hours of battery life is cited (2 hours to full charge) but that is with the ANC off – the life is 24 hours with it on. Of course, Apple owns Beats, so these headphones are very happy with Apple devices. However, as with other Beats gear they play nicely with Android and support Google Fast Pair. They also support auto-switching on both platforms and also work with Apple’s FindMy and Google’s Find My Device.

The ‘b’ button on the earcup of the foldable headphones enables you to control music (pause/skip/back) and conduct calls. To control volume, press above or below the ‘b’ button. Then there’s also a multi-function button to switch between listening and EQ modes, check battery life with the LEDs, pair your device and power the headphones on/off.