Save almost £500 on this PlayStation Portal gaming bundle with EE’s cracking deal

If you’re looking for the latest gaming console, you’ll have to be prepared to pay top dollar. Or, at least, you used to. EE now offers gaming bundles that let you get your hands on consoles for less. Now, that includes handheld consoles with the launch of EE’s latest offer. You can save almost £500 on this ace PlayStation Portal bundle, with a total cost of £442 instead of £930.

With this deal, you can score almost £500 off. The bundle includes the PlayStation Portal console plus a subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra and all the data you need to play. The idea is that you can use the data to play on the handheld console when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. The bundle is available directly from EE for £18 per month, with a £10 upfront cost. It’s a 24-month contract, and your subscription is covered for the entire plan.

The PlayStation Portal is Sony’s handheld console that lets you play your PS5 games without hogging the living room TV. This nifty device sports a 1080p 12-inch HDR LCD screen – crisp enough to make your games pop with detail and colour. Under the hood, it’s kitted out with custom AMD RDNA 2 graphics and an octa-core processor, ensuring your games run smoother than a greased otter. Connectivity-wise, it hooks up with your PS5 over Wi-Fi for a seamless remote play experience. Plus, it’s got a battery life that won’t quit halfway through your boss battle, promising hours of uninterrupted gaming.

Prefer to get your hands on a different console than the PlayStation Portal? EE is also offering similar bundles on a bunch of other handheld gaming consoles. Here’s what you can bag:

The Legion Go is up for £60/month and £35 upfront

The Asus ROG Ally is also up for £60/month with £30 upfront

The Razer Edge is available for £40/month with £10 upfront

These consoles are available on 11-month plans, which you can bag directly from EE.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home