Save almost £500 on this PlayStation Portal gaming bundle with EE’s cracking deal
This EE deal lets you bag the PlayStation Portal, a subscription PlayStation Plus Extra, and all the data you need to play
If you’re looking for the latest gaming console, you’ll have to be prepared to pay top dollar. Or, at least, you used to. EE now offers gaming bundles that let you get your hands on consoles for less. Now, that includes handheld consoles with the launch of EE’s latest offer. You can save almost £500 on this ace PlayStation Portal bundle, with a total cost of £442 instead of £930.
With this deal, you can score almost £500 off. The bundle includes the PlayStation Portal console plus a subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra and all the data you need to play. The idea is that you can use the data to play on the handheld console when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi. The bundle is available directly from EE for £18 per month, with a £10 upfront cost. It’s a 24-month contract, and your subscription is covered for the entire plan.
The PlayStation Portal is Sony’s handheld console that lets you play your PS5 games without hogging the living room TV. This nifty device sports a 1080p 12-inch HDR LCD screen – crisp enough to make your games pop with detail and colour. Under the hood, it’s kitted out with custom AMD RDNA 2 graphics and an octa-core processor, ensuring your games run smoother than a greased otter. Connectivity-wise, it hooks up with your PS5 over Wi-Fi for a seamless remote play experience. Plus, it’s got a battery life that won’t quit halfway through your boss battle, promising hours of uninterrupted gaming.
Prefer to get your hands on a different console than the PlayStation Portal? EE is also offering similar bundles on a bunch of other handheld gaming consoles. Here’s what you can bag:
- The Legion Go is up for £60/month and £35 upfront
- The Asus ROG Ally is also up for £60/month with £30 upfront
- The Razer Edge is available for £40/month with £10 upfront
These consoles are available on 11-month plans, which you can bag directly from EE.