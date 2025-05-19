Samsung’s top-rated Tab S10 FE is even more affordable at its lowest price ever

Samsung has long been top dog when it comes to the best tablets not to wear an Apple logo. But, the firm’s flagship slates all come with equally flagship prices. For a lot of shoppers, the relatively recent FE series has become the new sweet spot. Similar screen sizes; similar specs; similar software; only with a much lower cost of entry.

The new Galaxy Tab S10 FE continues that trend – but also shake things up in a few ways. That makes it a very compelling pick for an affordable tablet. The Plus version scored four stars out of five in our review, so expect similar results from the smaller version.

Right now, you can also grab this top-rated affordable table for £150 off – down to £349 in EE’s Tech Drop. That’s a saving of £150, with the Samsung Tab S10 FE down from their regular retail price of £499. In fact, this is the lowest price ever for this tablet, which only launched in April. You can get this saving only on 20 May through the EE app – though you don’t need to be an existing customer. Unfortunately, those in the US can’t get in on this deal. The deal will only last while stock lasts.

While a 10.9in LCD screen running at 90Hz isn’t that impressive, it has got skinnier bezels and that signature Samsung flair to keep things looking premium enough. The S Pen is in the box, not sold separately like it’s a precious heirloom, and the whole thing is IP68-rated.

Samsung’s own Exynos 1580 chip does the heavy lifting under Tab S10 FE’s hood, the same silicon found in the Galaxy A56. You get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base model, or a roomier 12GB/256GB setup if you feel like splashing out. Both versions let you pop in a microSD card. There’s an 8000mAh battery powering everything, with 45W USB-C charging.

Camera-wise, there’s a 13MP snapper on the back and a 12MP webcam up front for Zoom fatigue in glorious high-res. It runs Android 15, complete with Samsung’s suite of AI bits. That gets you features like math-solving Notes, object erasing, and Circle to Search.