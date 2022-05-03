Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 set for a bigger cover display
That's a flippin' big cover display!
Samsung‘s foldable smartphones seem to be getting more and more popular. We’ve spotted quite a few out in the wild recently, and we don’t expect them to stop. The Z Fold series offers a larger screen to get more done, while the Z Flip series offers a compact form factor for convenience. The Z Flip 3 saw a number of changes, including a bigger cover display. But Samsung doesn’t quite think it’s big enough.
When it comes to screens on your phone, size does matter (at least to Samsung). Thanks to a new report, we can see that Samsung is planning on making the cover display bigger again on the upcoming Z Flip 4.
How big will the Z Flip 4’s cover display be?
According to display analyst Ross Young, Samsung will pack a cover display larger than 2-inches into the Z Flip 4. The analyst is a trusted source, and actually CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Young has achieved a 92.9% accuracy rating on AppleTrack for his reports, and has similar success with Android leaks.
Young didn’t specify exactly how large the new device’s cover display would be, only that it’s within the 2.0-2.9-inch range. Motorola’s Razr 5G boasts a 2.7-inch cover display. It’s likely Samsung will try to match if not get close to this measurement.
The current Z Flip 3’s cover display sits at 1.9-inches, which as an increase from the older generations‘ measly 1.1-inches. Just for clarification purposes, these are diagonal measurements.
While the larger screen has proven popular with Z Flip 3 users, increasing the size of the display will only make it more useful. Currently, you can only use the cover display for pre-determined widgets, such as a clock, music control, and notifications. With a larger size on the Z Flip 4, Samsung has room to widen what the cover display can do, perhaps even opening a smaller app view.