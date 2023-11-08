Samsung prepping to launch Apple Vision Pro rival next year
The mixed reality headset is expected to land before December 2024.
We’re seeing new VR headsets pop up all the time. And none is more anticipated than Apple’s Vision Pro, which is set to arrive in 2024. It’ll be the brand’s first attempt at VR, with a premium headset that packs some next-level features. But it looks like it won’t be the only mixed reality headset hitting the shelves next year. Samsung is preparing to launch its own Vision Pro rival next year.
It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a mixed reality headset. The device, codenamed “Infinite”, is being made in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm for top-tier hardware. A report from Korean site JoongAng reckons that the headset is closer to launching than we might have thought, with production completed by December 2024.
The report continues that we’ll get a first-look at the headset before it goes on sale. If that timeline sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Apple did the same thing for the Vision Pro headset – giving us a first look at WWDC 2023 in June, before the release in 2024. Given the production timeline, it looks like Samsung would tease the event in its summer Unpacked event, where it usually unveils its latest foldable smartphones.
Samsung’s upcoming mixed reality headset isn’t the brand’s first attempt at VR. Back in 2015, the tech giant released the Gear VR headset alongside Oculus (before Meta gobbled them up). It was a popular device coming in at the lower end of the market. Things have drastically improved in the world of VR since then, so it’ll be interesting to see Samsung’s modern-day take.