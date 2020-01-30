Samsung Galaxy Z Flip preview: Everything we know so far

Reaction to Samsung's innovative Galaxy Fold has been divisive, to say the least... and while we bet some early adopters are pleased, many have called the Fold a flop.

Still, Samsung isn't ready to give up on foldable smartphones, and leaks suggest that the company's next foldable design will debut in a matter of weeks. The rumoured Galaxy Z Flip looks more akin to the new Motorola Razr – a very tall phone that folds up into a more pocket-friendly size.

Here's a look at what all of the rumours and leaks are pointing to right now.

(Leaked images courtesy of WinFuture)