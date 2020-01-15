Samsung Galaxy S20 preview: Everything we know so far

Going 5G on the Galaxy S10 required buying the special, super-expensive model of the phone. That may not be the case with the Galaxy S20, however.

MySmartPrice points to all three variants of the Galaxy S20 featuring 5G support, which either means it'll be a standard feature, or maybe there will be separate 4G and 5G editions. In either case, you won't have to buy the largest, most expensive version to tap into next-gen cell service. That's a relief.

Evan Blass points to the bottom two models having 4G LTE and 5G options, while the largest version will only be available in 5G.

We also expect the Galaxy S20 to run Android 10 (formerly Android Q) with One UI 2.1, as reported by SamMobile. The site expects One UI 2.0 to introduce Digital Wellbeing features and other improvements, but it's not yet known what the 2.1 edition will add.

Leaker Evan Blass (via Softpedia) suggests that Samsung may merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines in the future, rather than treat them as separate products. This makes sense, given how similar the phones have become since the introduction of the larger Plus models in the Galaxy S line, with the S Pen stylus being the only significant differentiator. Perhaps we'll see a rebranding in 2020?