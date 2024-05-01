Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 go Ultra in a premium push?

Each year, Samsung rolls out one of the top smartwatches on the market. 2024 will surely be no exception, with the Galaxy Watch 7 line-up widely expected to land. We’re reportedly getting three new models, similarly to the Watch 5 line-up from 2022. More importantly, Samsung appears to be going even more premium than previous efforts, possibly to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra or even dedicated Garmin sports watches.

In a recent quarterly earnings call, Samsung said its MX business would “strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models” – suggesting higher-end versions instead of direct replacements for its existing Watch 6 series.

That backs up whispers that a Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is in the works, either as a successor to the current Watch 6 Classic, or as an all-new addition to the range. Reports from Android Headlines suggest smartwatch firmware builds have been spotted for three different Watch models: the Watch 7, the Watch 7 Classic, and the Watch Ultra. Interestingly the top-tier variant might not wear a ‘7’ in its name at all.

Previous reports from Galaxy Club suggested that Samsung’s high-end wrist-hugger could pack a whopping 578mAh battery. Remember the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and its legendary 80-hour battery life? Samsung seems keen to remind us of the good old days before they took a mysterious detour with the Watch 6 series and its rather underwhelming 425mAh battery. The Watch 5 Pro has a 590mAh battery, which is still higher than the proposed capacity for the new Watch 7 Pro. But, this 80-hour battery range would rival the Apple Watch Ultra.

Since ditching its proprietary Tizen OS for Wear OS, Samsung’s wrist tech hasn’t quite been the battery champ we all hoped for. But with a battery size hinting at a capacity like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra could be the battery hero we’ve been waiting for.

As for what else to expect from the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra / Watch 7 Pro, Samsung’s playing its cards close to its chest. We’re expecting three new models as expected, which gives an extra choice in the line-up. Some rumours have suggested Samsung might go square on the design. Feature wise, expect a beefier processor for quicker tasks, and upgrades to all the health sensors on board.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home With contributions from Tom Morgan-Freelander Follow @TomMorgan3