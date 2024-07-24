Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6, Ring, Watch Ultra, and more are available from today

We’re a few months into the year now, and we’re starting to see this year’s top smartphones arrive. While Samsung’s main flagships are already out, the brand released a new range of devices. There are the latest Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip foldables, new Galaxy Watch models, and the much anticipated Galaxy Ring.

And if you’re wanting to get your hands on the latest gear, I’ve got good news: it’s all available from today.

There are plenty of carrier deals that have been available for pre-order, and Samsung has also had pre-orders open. But from today (24 July), the devices are available to buy outright.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series and Galaxy Ring will be generally available to order directly from Samsung. These new devices are in Samsung stores and selected retailers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy. It starts at $1899/£1799. Galaxy Z Flip 6 also offers Silver Shadow, in addition to Yellow, Blue and Mint colours. It starts at $1099/£1049. Samsung has made some slight improvements to these devices with refined designs, better cameras, and new AI features.

Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a 47mm size in Titanium Grey, Titanium White and Titanium Silver. It starts at $649/£599. Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Choose from Green and Cream colour options for 40mm and Green and Silver for 44mm. It starts at $349/£339. The Watch Ultra is getting most of the attention, thanks to its Apple Watch Ultra similarities. It’s a more rugged option for your wrist.

Galaxy Buds 3 series are available in two colours, Silver and White, starting at $180/£159. They look completely different, and are very similar to the AirPods Pro. And the long-awaited Galaxy Ring is available in nine size options to ensure the perfect fit with three colour choices – Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. It starts at $399/£399. You’ll want to get the sizing kit first, so you don’t go wrong.