Why I’m glad the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra looks inspired by Apple

Apple and Samsung have been duking it out over who has the best smartwatch for a while now, but each has largely done their own thing on the design front. Apple is all about the square watch face, while Samsung says circular is best. That doesn’t look set to change in 2024 – but a fresh set of leaks suggest the top-tier Galaxy Watch 7 model will get closer than ever to matching Apple’s styling.

Images posted to X by industry insider Evan Blass show the long-rumoured Galaxy Watch Ultra from all angles, along with the regular Watch 7 and two new pairs of Galaxy Buds earphones. A squared-off casing, orange strap and proprietary mounting mechanism make this a dead ringer for the Apple Watch Ultra, albeit with a circular display instead of a rectangular one. This backs up earlier rumours from OnLeaks and Smartprix, which showed a design unlike any Galaxy Watch before.

And honestly? I think it’s a great move. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic didn’t look all that different from their vanilla counterparts, so only tech fans would have any clue you were rocking the pricier version. In the watch world, you want people to know you’re wearing something special on your wrist. With the renders showing the Galaxy Watch 7 looking almost identical to the current generation Galaxy Watch, there’ll be no mistaking the Ultra for anything other than the best watch in Samsung’s range.

The leaked images show off orange and black straps, but suggest every watch will have orange accents on the side buttons and bezel. I doubt going with a different colour would’ve stopped the Apple Watch Ultra comparisons, but still have my fingers crossed Samsung will have some unique colour options at launch. At least the case will come in three choices: black, silver and dark titanium (though I don’t know if it’ll actually be made from the material).

It also looks like third-party straps will be a challenge, at least at launch, as the Watch Ultra doesn’t seem to use quick-release lugs like previous Galaxy Watches.

Leaked render via @EVleaks

Pictures aside, everything else about the Galaxy Watch Ultra remains a mystery – even the name. Android Headlines suggested firmware builds named three different Watch models – the Watch 7, the Watch 7 Classic, and the Watch Ultra.

Previous reports from Galaxy Club said Samsung’s high-end wrist-hugger would pack a whopping 578mAh battery, giving it the longevity I’ve been hoping for since Samsung’s wrist tech ditched its proprietary Tizen OS for Wear OS. Feature wise, expect a beefier processor for quicker tasks, and upgrades to all the health sensors on board.

The smartwatch is expected to land on July 10 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor