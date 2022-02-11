OnePlus’ new Nord phone to launch on February 17

Originally, the OnePlus flagships came with a mid-range price tag, but they became more expensive (relatively-speaking) over time and now the Nord range is the budget-friendly option.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the key mid-ranger, but the OnePlus Nord CE was also released last year as a budget-option/

And now we’re about to see a follow-up to that latter handset on February 17. With the ridiculously long name of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, it looks like it will hit shelves next month.

Play

As the name suggests, the device will have 5G. But, in a promo video for the Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus also revealed some key features from the device.

The upcoming budget-friendly smartphone will once again have a headphone jack, a point OnePlus is keen to show off. The video also shows the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come with the brand’s 65W SuperVooc fast-charging, and support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

As for the design, OnePlus’s promo shows a hole punch front-facing camera on the front of the device. And the Nord CE 2 5G will carry on the Nord range’s signature blue colour option. There’s a triple-camera setup on the back, housed in a camera bump.

On OnePlus’ forum, an official post from the company reveals the Nord CE 2 5G will also pack a punch with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip. OnePlus will continue to announce features on its blog over the coming days, we’d suspect.

The original OnePlus Nord CE retailed for £299, so you can expect the Nord CE 2 5G to retail for around the same price. OnePlus currently hasn’t commented on the price point.

Stuff says: The OnePlus brand started with some pretty powerful devices, packing the latest specs into a budget-friendly device. More recently, OnePlus’ flagship phones have come with a high price tag. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a budget phone to watch out for.