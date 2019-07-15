You can save over £100 on OnePlus 6 for Amazon Prime Day

Remember the OnePlus 6? It was one of the best phones of 2018 - an absolute powerhouse with a great display, nice camera and amazing battery life.

In fact, we gave it five stars in our review, calling it an "extremely polished product," as it gave you more bang for your buck compared to other flagship phones and married all those specs together into one seamless experience.

For Amazon Prime Day, you can get one for just £399 - the deepest discount ever seen on this phone!

Looking for other deals? Take a look at our Amazon Prime Day hub for more.