Omega’s new Speedmasters have given me a renewed appreciation for bi-colour watches

As the popularity of steel sports watches begins to wane and gold watches attract more attention, it’s fair to say bi-colour watches have been somewhat overlooked. Omega hopes to change that with two new bi-metal Speedmasters.

The watches have recently been spotted on the wrist of Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan – the latest Omega brand ambassador. Keoghan has previously worn the Speedmaster ’57 and even a vintage Lépine “Sideros” pocket watch, which he famously wore to the Met Gala.

The new Bi-Colour Speedmaster Moonwatches stand out with their blend of stainless steel and Omega exclusive 18K Moonshine/Sedna Gold – alloys known for their enduring radiance.

The Speedmaster Moonwatch Bi-Colour collection is presented with two choices. Both 42mm versions are powered by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861, and follow the classic 4th generation Moonwatch style, as worn by astronauts on the moon.

My pick of the two is the 18K Moonshine Gold and stainless steel model (or ‘yellow gold’, if we ignore the marketing speak). This features a black ceramic bezel and tachymeter scale in Omega Ceragold. The sun-brushed silvery “step” dial is presented with contrasting galvanic 18K Moonshine Gold subdials. I’m really drawn to the vintage aesthetic of this watch.

If you prefer rose gold, the stainless steel and 18K Sedna Gold model will be for you. This has a black ceramic bezel and tachymeter scale in OMEGA Ceragold. The PVD-treated 18K Sedna Gold “step” dial is sun-brushed and presented with black-coated subdials.

Both watches come on a bracelet adorned with polished and brushed links, complemented by Omega’s patented comfort release adjustment system.

The Bi-Colour Speedmaster Moonwatch collection is available now at selected OMEGA Boutiques priced at $18,100 / £17,100.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech