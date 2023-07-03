Next-gen AirPods Pro could introduce new health features

It’s no secret that Apple likes to refresh its most popular devices, bringing along new features to devices like wireless headphones.

While AirPods Pro saw a second-gen release last year, it looks like they may be up for another refresh soon. Thanks to some recent reports, it looks like the next generation of Apple’s Pro earbuds are set to receive a slate of new health features.

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, AirPods Pro are set to receive two new health features in a future generation. The first is temperature sensing, with a new sensor that’ll take body temperature readings from the ear canal. Apple Watch Series 8 introduced temperature monitoring of sorts, though this is bundled into menstrual cycle tracking. The upcoming AirPods feature could be a more general body temperature measure.

The other expected health feature in future AirPods Pro is hearing tests. While this sounds unusual for a wireless set of earbuds, Apple is reportedly working on its own version of hearing tests. These would play frequencies to detect for possible hearing loss so that the buds could adjust audio output. This would work similarly to the existing Personalised Spatial Audio feature found on the buds. Gurman even speculates that this could set AirPods Pro up for hearing aid features further down the line.

But when might these new features arrive? Gurman mentioned that he doesn’t expect to see these new features arrive with a new version of AirPods Pro for “several months or even years”. This makes sense considering the second-gen AirPods Pro released last year. Perhaps 2024 is a reasonable estimate for the next refresh.