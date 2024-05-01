There’s a new 4K Chromecast coming with this change

First released back in 2013, Google‘s compact streaming puck allows you to beam content straight to top TVs. Since launching, there have been a bunch of different models. Previously, we thought the next Chromecast would be a budget model. But there’s a new 4K Chromecast coming with this anticipated change.

Courtesy of 9to5Google, we’ve got a look at what to expect from the next Chromecast. The upcoming dongle will stick to its guns with a 4K resolution. It’s no surprise given the current 4K Chromecast with Google TV‘s capabilities. But it’s coming with this anticipated change – an updated remote. This new remote has reportedly shuffled some buttons around and added a mysterious star button. It’s expected that this will be a customisable button, letting you pick what it does.

Tech heads will be pleased to hear that this new Chromecast might be powered by the Amlogic S905X5 chip. For those who care, that’s two generations ahead of the old chip. Thanks to the 6nm manufacturing process with AV1 support, you can expect smoother streaming and less buffering while you watch.

While the previous model had the speed of a sleepy snail with 2GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, we’re all ears on whether Google will give us a bit more grunt under the hood this time around. And because Google likes to keep things fresh, the OS is getting a bump up to likely Android 14, after they seemingly skipped a beat with Android TV 13. Expect some handy updates like Fast Pair, an Audio output switcher, and home-screen tweaks to make life a bit easier.

Google’s been a bit hush-hush on the exact specs and pricing, aiming to keep this beauty affordable. Remember, the current model is tagged at $50/£60, and Google just about gave away the HD model for $30/£35. So it’s pretty safe to say the new one won’t break the bank. We’re not sure exactly when it’ll launch, but expect it later this year.

