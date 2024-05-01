Stuff

Has a new iPhone 15 colour been revealed?

It looks like we can expect a return of PRODUCT(RED) with a new version of the iPhone 15 in the usual mid-cycle colour refresh

While Apple usually launches the latest iPhone in September, there’s also typically an extra launch in the spring of the following year. It’s a colour refresh, offering the device in a new colour option, rather than adding any additional features. It looks like the iPhone 15 is set to get a colour refresh as well. And this Apple partner might have just revealed which colour it’ll be.

It looks like Apple might be adding a PRODUCT(RED) colour option to the iPhone 15 in a mid-cycle refresh. This speculation comes after the charity’s official X account shared a photo of a device that looks an awful lot like the iPhone 15.

We are expecting a mid-cycle refresh to the iPhone 15, so this has thrown fuel on the fire. The device does look similar to the previous year’s iPhone 14, however, which also comes in the PRODUCT(RED) colourway. So it’s unclear if this Apple partner did reveal the new iPhone 15 colour or not.

However, with Apple’s “Let Loose” launch event around the corner, it would be the perfect opportunity to launch the new device. We are expecting the rest of the announcements to focus on new iPads.

The PRODUCT(RED) colour option on Apple devices is a little different to other colours. Every sale of one of these devices bumps a little cash into the Global Fund against HIV and AIDS. It’s a charitable collaboration between partners. And it also gives consumers an extra choice of design for their new smartphone.

