iPhone 15 colors: what are the new options?

The iPhone 15 series has officially made its debut into the world. Across the line-up, you’ll find the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. With new smartphones come new colors – and there’s a slate of new options available across Apple’s latest. Before slipping one of the new flagships in your pocket, it’s best to work out which color you want to go for.

But do you know your Blue Titanium from your Blue? This guide takes you through all the different color options for the new iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus colors

While the iPhone 15 isn’t a huge jump from the previous iPhone 14, it does pack some solid new additions. There’s a new design with colored back panels in a matte finish, alongside curved edges rather than straight lines. Dynamic Island has made its way from the 14 Pro models to get rid of the notch for good. The main camera sensor is now a 48MP beast, which can take 2x telephoto shots without the third lens. And, of course, USB-C has finally replaced the Lightning port.

The standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus devices are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Rather than going for bright and punchy colors, Apple has opted for more subtle pastel shades for the new options.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max colors

At the other end of the scale, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices have been branded “the most pro iPhone we’ve ever created”. The new series introduces a new design made from titanium, which also sports the curved edges reminiscent of the iPhone 6 days (ah, simpler times) and USB-C. There’s a new Action Button that replaces the mute switch, which you can program to do extra functions. The new A17 Pro chipset inside brings some big performance jumps. The 48MP camera sensor is improved with a new coating to reduce lens glare. Plus, it sits alongside a new 5x telephoto lens on the Pro Max for extra zoomed shots.

These premium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices are available in Natural Titanium (a goldish hue very similar to Apple’s Starlight), Blue Titanium (which is pretty much Apple’s Midnight), White Titanium, and Black Titanium. As always, the Pro models are less colorful for a more premium design.

