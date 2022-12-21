New rumours reveal fourth-gen iPhone SE might get postponed or cancelled

While they say size doesn’t matter, small phone lovers might disagree on that one. Most major smartphone-makers offer a more pocketable option in their line-up, often for a lower price as well. But it seems they’re in the minority, as fewer “small” phones hit the shelves. And Apple might be the latest to drop its pint-sized offering, with new rumours questioning the future of the fourth-gen iPhone SE.

Per a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will likely cancel or postpone production for the fourth-gen iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive in 2024. In the report, Kuo explains this is likely due to poor sales of lower-end iPhone models. Kuo has a very solid track record, including correct reports on the 2022 MacBook Air and second-gen AirPods Pro. We wouldn’t be surprised if this report turns out to be correct as well.

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Back in October, prolific leaker FrontPageTech shared an early render of a redesigned iPhone SE 4. From this, it’s pretty clear Apple had plans for the lower-end device, but it seems recent sales numbers have changed the brand’s mind. And this does actually make sense. The iPhone 14 line-up saw the mini model killed off following slow sales of both the 12 mini and 13 mini. Even the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus sales have slumped this year in comparison to the Pro options.

While it’s bound to leave those preferring to rock a small dialler unhappy, the numbers don’t lie – people aren’t so keen on smaller (and cheaper) iPhones. For now, you can still buy the iPhone SE, which will likely be the case for a long time still. But will we see a future version? That doesn’t look so likely anymore.