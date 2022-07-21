Nab a free set of Pixel Buds when pre-ordering Pixel 6a from Google

Google‘s new mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 6a, is hotting up to be the device to watch this year. With a history of excellent devices in this under £500 bracket, we’re looking forward to this year’s release.

Good news! Pre-orders are opening up today, meaning you can grab your Pixel 6a. They’ll be shipping next week on 28 July. And in case you weren’t excited enough about pre-ordering the latest mid-range Pixel, Google’s got a top-notch promotion that’s music to our ears.

Pre-order the Pixel 6a from Google or Carphone Warehouse

If you pre-order a Pixel 6a, you’ll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series too. Worth £100, these truly wireless earbuds offer fantastic sound at an even better price. You can check out our review of the buds. That means rather than a total of £500, you’ll be bagging both of these devices for just £400. A nice saving by all accounts.

You’ll be able to claim this offer when ordering from both the Google Store, and from Carphone Warehouse. The promotion is running up until 1 August, and is available for any colour variant of the smartphone. If you order from the Google Store, you’ll be able to take advantage of some extra trade-in offers. For example, when upgrading from the Pixel 4a, you’ll get £150 off the new device. And the savings go up more, depending on the device you’re sending in. Not too shabby, eh?

The Pixel 6a is Google’s latest mid-range device. This wallet-friendly smartphone boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display, Google’s own Tensor chip, and a 4410mAh battery that should last you 24 hours. Google is throwing on a dual camera system, fit with a 12.2MP main snapper, and a 12MP ultrawide. You’ll get all the trimmings with Google’s superb image processing, and features such as Real Tone, Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. You’ll also get 18W fast charging, and Android 12 out of the box.

If you’re looking to grab the Pixel 6a early on, these pre-order deals from Google and Carphone Warehouse aren’t to be missed.