Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S preview: Everything we know so far

How much power? Loads! It'll have a custom-designed AMD Zen 2 processor with Navi graphics and high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory.

Microsoft has now confirmed that its new console will pack a 12 teraflops GPU, which is twice that of the Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One

What… does all of that mean? Well, all sorts of enhancements: up to 8K resolution, frame rates up to 120fps, and real-time ray tracing. Variable rate shading (VRS) allows the GPU to prioritise individual effects on specific characters or environmental objectsm rather than refreshing each individual pixel. This helps with both framerate and resolution.

And thanks to a next-generation 1TB solid state drive, loading times should also be a thing of the past (for the most part). All told, we can expect games to look amazing and run well – although we're curious to see just how big of an impact that actually has on the experience. Watch above for a very deep dive into the specs and capabilities from Digital Foundry, and look below for the full list of official specs as of March 2020.

Given the price difference, it's no surprise to hear that the Xbox Series S is also significantly less powerful than the Xbox Series X. While the CPU power isn't dramatically less, the GPU power is only about one-third of what the Xbox Series X offers, at 4 teraflops compared to 12+ teraflops. It also has half the onboard storage (512GB) and less RAM (10GB vs 16GB).

While the Xbox Series X aims for 4K gameplay at up to 120fps, the Xbox Series S aims for 2K resolution at 120fps instead. It's more akin to what the current Xbox One X offers.