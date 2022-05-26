LG’s gargantuan 48in OLED gaming monitor could be the screen of your dreams

While LG’s C1 OLED TV is coveted among gamers for offering one of the best big-screen gaming experiences around, LG hasn’t actually released a dedicated OLED gaming monitor. Until now.

Meet the 48GQ900 — a 48in behemoth of an OLED monitor that will unapologetically dominate your desk with no regrets. With a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), 0.1ms response rate, and 120Hz refresh rate, it matches the best TVs around for gaming prowess, and even surpasses them if you choose to overclock it to 138Hz for some extra street cred.

While Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 gamers will be limited to a maximum of 120Hz depending on their chosen game and settings, the buttery smooth experience, coupled with OLED’s deliciously deep blacks and vibrant colours, are sure to provide a spectacle for the eyes.

Arriving with a remote for convenient controls and input switching, the 48GQ900 is also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync tech to help reduce any pesky screen tearing.

Elsewhere you’ll find two built-in 20W speakers (which, as with most monitors and TVs, you’ll probably want to upgrade with a soundbar), along with three HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, one upstream USB 3.0 port for connecting to your PC, two downstream USB 3.0 ports for devices, and a mic-supporting headphone jack for good measure.

It’s also got a desk-friendly two-footed angular stand for easier placement (and a more aggressive gaming aesthetic), but sadly no price tag to help pre-soften the inevitable financial blow.

If you fancy something a little smaller and faster then LG also revealed two 32in monitors in the form of the 32GQ850 and 32GQ950. The former has a 240Hz refresh rate that’s overclockable to 260Hz, with a 1440p resolution. The 32GQ950, on the other hand, has a 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate that can be boosted to 160Hz. Again, no pricing or release date information outside of a Japan launch later this month is available, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted when we hear more.