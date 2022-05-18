HP Victus 15 could be the laptop to make on-the-go gaming more accessible

Laptops aimed at gamers tend to be large both in size and price, but the upcoming HP Victus 15 aims to be different. HP claims that the 15-inch notebook’s compact dimensions and (relatively) affordable asking price make it accessible to a wider range of consumers while remaining keen to stress that it’s a powerful PC in its own right.

Options include a Full HD 144Hz display, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics card, up to an Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage are available.

If you pick all the beefiest options you’ll be shelling out a fair amount, of course – but the base level Victus 15 will cost £750 when it goes on sale at the end of August. It’ll be available in silver, white and blue colour finishes.

Got a bit more cash to burn? HP’s Omen range is still the way to go for the more demanding on-the-go gamer, and there’s a new entry there too: the HP Omen 16. Also on sale from late August, with prices starting at £1400, the Omen 16 has revamped thermals to reduce SSD temperature and noise slightly, as well as a range of hardware options including a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i9-12900 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The 16in screen can be fitted with up to a QHD 165Hz panel with 3ms response time.

So there you have it: the spring ’22 HP gaming notebook range, featuring something for both first-timers and seasoned deathmatch veterans.

