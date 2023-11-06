MediaTek claims its new Dimensity 9300 phone hardware performs better than Qualcomm’s
The Dimensity 9300 doubles the AI performance of the predecessor chip
We’re only a couple of weeks on from the launch of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon smartphone platform. But already rival MediaTek is claiming that its new Dimensity 9300 chip performs better.
In a presentation, MediaTek pointed to performance successes versus the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It showed a (rather basic) graph faster multi-core processing ability using the Geekbench 6 benchmark as well as delivering a 23% uplift in gaming performance (fps).
Of course, as tech companies often do, these are only selected benchmarks – there’s no mention of single-core performance for example. We’ll have to wait until the Dimensity 9300 is in handsets which are reportedly due soon.
Talking of devices, we’re expecting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to come to a bunch of upcoming phones. Notably the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 (possibly in a modified version) should run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
The Dimensity 9300 doubles the AI performance of the predecessor chip – last year’s 9200 – while reducing power consumption by nearly a half. Graphics performance is also boosted by up to 46%.
For photo and video, the new chip promises always-on HDR up to 4K 60fps and using cinematic mode is possible up to 30fps. It also supports Ultra HDR in Android 14, too.
Plus there’s support for Wi-Fi 7, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave) and Multi-Link Hotspot tech for speedier tethering.