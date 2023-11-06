MediaTek claims its new Dimensity 9300 phone hardware performs better than Qualcomm’s

We’re only a couple of weeks on from the launch of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon smartphone platform. But already rival MediaTek is claiming that its new Dimensity 9300 chip performs better.

In a presentation, MediaTek pointed to performance successes versus the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It showed a (rather basic) graph faster multi-core processing ability using the Geekbench 6 benchmark as well as delivering a 23% uplift in gaming performance (fps).

Of course, as tech companies often do, these are only selected benchmarks – there’s no mention of single-core performance for example. We’ll have to wait until the Dimensity 9300 is in handsets which are reportedly due soon.

Talking of devices, we’re expecting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to come to a bunch of upcoming phones. Notably the OnePlus 12 and Samsung Galaxy S24 (possibly in a modified version) should run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Dimensity 9300 doubles the AI performance of the predecessor chip – last year’s 9200 – while reducing power consumption by nearly a half. Graphics performance is also boosted by up to 46%.

For photo and video, the new chip promises always-on HDR up to 4K 60fps and using cinematic mode is possible up to 30fps. It also supports Ultra HDR in Android 14, too.

Plus there’s support for Wi-Fi 7, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave) and Multi-Link Hotspot tech for speedier tethering.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home