OnePlus 12 specs and rumors latest: what we know so far

While there are plenty of upcoming phones to be excited about, OnePlus’ next handset is right around the corner. The OnePlus 12 will be the brand’s latest flagship, and is expected to pack in some impressive upgrades. But what exactly should you expect from the device, when will it arrive, and how much will it cost?

We’ve scoured the web for all the latest OnePlus 12 leaks and rumours, and have nailed down what’s really important. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Android smartphone.

OnePlus 12 rumoured design

Thanks to renders produced by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, it looks like the OnePlus 12 will sport a familiar design. We’ve got the same rounded corners frame with a round camera bump on the rear as the OnePlus 11. But it looks like there are a couple of changes arriving with the upcoming device.

On the rounded camera bump on the rear, we can see a new periscope zoom lens at the bottom. This new lens sits at the bottom, allowing you to take more zoomed in shots – more on this later. Above the periscope lens is the Hasselblad logo and the other two camera lenses. And then round front, we can see that the punch-hole selfie snapper has moved. It’s shifted from the corner of the screen to the centre on the OnePlus 12. If you look closely, you’ll also notice that the bezels around the screen have got thinner.

It looks like the OnePlus 12 will pack a slightly larger display at 6.82-inches. While well-known leakers such as Yogesh Brar initially reported the OnePlus 11’s 6.7-inch display would carry over, we’ve had confirmation this won’t be the case. One Weibo tipster first mentioned the 6.82-inch display, with a 1,440×3,168px resolution. Since then, BOE has confirmed that the display panel for the OnePlus 12 will, in fact, have a 1,440×3,168px resolution, meaning we are getting the larger display. It’ll crank up to a peak brightness of 2600 nits, pack a 120Hz refresh rate, and ship A+ certified from DisplayMate.

OnePlus 12 expected specs and features

Powering the OnePlus 12 will most likely be Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It’s only just been unveiled, so OnePlus’ upcoming handset will be one of the first phones to ship with the new processor. Based on 4nm technology, the new processor should improve performance by 20% compared to last year’s Gen 2 chip. In the OnePlus 12, it’s expected to sit beside 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage – though it’s not clear if this is the base model or a higher spec.

Looking at battery life, Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar reckons we’ll see a 5000mAh cell. But SmartPrix disagrees, expecting a larger, 5400mAh battery. While the battery’s capacity might be up for debate, there’s no doubt that the smartphone will easily breeze through a day’s usage. Both sources agree that 100W wired fast charging will return, and Brar reckons we should watch out for 50W wireless charging speeds.

As for the cameras, the periscope zoom lens is the biggest change. The new snapper will reportedly be 64MP and capable of 3X zoom without the need to digitally crop. This isn’t anywhere near as impressive as Samsung’s 10X zoom using the same tech. But you’ll still see vastly improved zoom shots. It’ll sit alongside a 50MP main snapper and 50Mp ultrawide lens, as have appeared on previous OnePlus devices. These are set to get new 1-inch image sensors for more detailed shots.

Other, more minor titbits include the fact that the OnePlus 12 will come with an IR sensor and an improved IP rating. Beyond this, we’ll have to wait and see what the new device has in store for us.

How much will it cost?

2023’s OnePlus 11 saw a price hike from the previous-gen OnePlus 10T. The earlier smartphone started from $649/£629, while the newer model started at a higher $699/£729.

With the new features on the way to the upcoming OnePlus 12, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar price hike again. It’s difficult to guess how much the new phone will go for, or what international pricing might look like. But our money’s on a pricing starting at $749/£799 – literally.

We’re yet to hear details of an official launch event from OnePlus yet. However, it looks like the OnePlus 12 might make its debut at the end of the year. Yogesh Brar mentioned that he expects the device to be released in China in December 2023, with a global release in February 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 : August

OnePlus Ace2 Pro : August

OnePlus Foldable : August

OnePlus 12 : Dec (China), Feb (Global)



They might fit a new R model in-between — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 18, 2023

The February global launch lines up with the OnePlus 11’s release outside of China, so that makes sense. However, the initial launch in China looks to be brought forward a month this time around. While we’re still hedging our bets on whether we’ll see it debut in December or January, most customers should keep an eye out for the new handset in February.

