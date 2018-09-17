LG V40 ThinQ preview: Everything we know so far

LG has struggled to find its place in the flagship world in recent years. The G5's modular approach never caught on, the alluring G6 was very quickly overshadowed, and this year's G7 ThinQ already seemed like a second-tier option when it launched.
Last year's LG V30 (shown) had some compelling qualities about it, especially for on-the-go video creation, but came up short thanks to screen issues and an underwhelming camera setup. What's next, then? Well, it's the LG V40 ThinQ, as the company has officially confirmed, and it'll be revealed come October.
Leaks and rumours point to a big focus on camera prowess, but will that help LG rise back to the top of the pack? Here's what we've heard so far.
When will the LG V40 ThinQ be out?
The LG V40 ThinQ will officially debut on 3 October in New York City, according to media invites sent out by the company (see above).
See that "Take 5" tagline? Yeah, that's probably not because of the 5pm event time. In fact, it's very likely the total number of cameras on this potential flagship beast, given all of the leaks pointing in that direction.
Given the early-October debut, we'd expect to see the phone ship during the month, although we're also expecting the Google Pixel 3, OnePlus 6T, and Huawei Mate 20 around then.
LG had better come out swinging on the 3rd, because October will be an incredibly tough month to drop a new flagship phone.
How much will the LG V40 ThinQ cost?
There haven't been any solid leaks on this front, but speculation suggests that it certainly won't be cheap. The recent V35 revision model sold for US$900 in the States, and the V40 could land at a similar mark – perhaps £900 in the UK.
That's Samsung Galaxy Note 9 money, even if it still doesn't quite hit the Apple iPhone XS mark. LG went a little lower than the flagship pack with the £599 price on the LG G7 ThinQ, but with seemingly more perks packed in this time around, it should be plenty pricey.
LG clearly sees the V line as a super-premium one, and the V40 ThinQ should be priced accordingly.
What will the LG V40 ThinQ look like?
Leaks suggest a phone that has the shape and overall style of the LG V30 and V35 revision, but the notched-screen front of the G7 ThinQ.
The image above is a purported official render leak discovered by MySmartPrice. Meanwhile, OnLeaks/Slashleaks put together the renders below based on purported leaked CAD factory specifications. Both show a glossy flagship phone with glass on both sides, a bit of a chin below the screen, and a fingerprint sensor on the back just below the triple-camera array.
That sure looks like an LG flagship to us. That might not be 100% spot-on since it's based on leaked specs, but we do expect something along those lines.
What about the LG V40 ThinQ's screen?
Android Authority claims to have seen a full spec sheet for the LG V40 ThinQ, and it suggests a 6.4in Quad HD+ pOLED FullVision display at a 19.5:9 aspect ratio – with a notch, of course.
Last year's LG V30 had some frustrating issues with its OLED display, while the LG G7 ThinQ opted for an LCD panel instead. So this is an opportunity for LG to prove that it can produce a fantastic OLED flagship panel. And the quality (good or bad) will certainly be on easy to spot with this enormous panel.
The specs sound reasonable to us, but we'll need to see the panel for ourselves to believe that LG can actually pull it off.
How much power will the LG V40 ThinQ pack?
Leaks suggest that LG isn't going to do anything particularly new on the processor front: it should have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip seen in the G7 ThinQ and many other Android phones of late.
And that'll provide plenty of power for your myriad everyday needs. Android Authority suggests 6GB RAM in the mix, along with 64GB and 128GB storage options.
No doubt about it: the Snapdragon 845 is the Android flagship chip of choice right now.
What kind of cameras will the LG V40 ThinQ have?
Now here is where the LG V40 ThinQ plans to set itself apart. LG's tease suggests five cameras, with leaks pointing to two on the front and three on the back.
Huawei's P20 Pro is the current market leader with its own triple-camera back setup, and it's about to be a lot more common with the Mate 20 Pro and OnePlus 6T both pegged to feature it.
So what's the deal with LG's setup? Android Authority claims a 12-megapixel (f/1.5) camera alongside a 16MP (f/1.9) wide-angle and 12MP (f/2.4) 2X optical zoom lens. Between the three, LG aims to provide the same kind of mix of detail-heavy, high-quality snaps along with zooming and bokeh tricks.
Will that work? LG's recent flagship cameras haven't had the same kind of detail or pop as their competitors, so we'll need to see a much better effort to make the V40 ThinQ a real winner. Meanwhile, popping two cameras in the front (like the Pixel 3, purportedly) could provide some kind of unique bonus, as well.
We fully expect to see five total cameras, but it remains to be seen whether the V40 ThinQ's triple-camera setup can compare to the ever-growing competition.
Is there anything else I should know about the LG V40 ThinQ?
Leaks suggest that the V40 will maintain the kind of audio-centric perks seen in recent LG flagships, starting with the DAC seen on the V30 and G7 ThinQ.
Also, the V40 ThinQ is claimed to keep the cool Boombox feature from the G7 ThinQ, which resonates sound through the surface the phone sits on via vibrations. That might not sound particularly exciting, but surprisingly, it significantly improved the G7 ThinQ speaker.
Spec leaks also point to a 3,300mAh battery pack, which seems like a potential liability for this handset. That's the same amount as the V30, but with a larger screen and more computing power in tow, you're not going to get more than a day of uptime with average usage.
Compare that to the Huawei P20 Pro, which typically ekes out a day and a half with its huge 4,000mAh cell (and lower-res screen). Seems like a missed opportunity for LG, if true.
Will audio perks and a bevy of cameras make the LG V40 ThinQ the smartphone of choice for mobile creators, or will it just be an incredibly expensive phone that can't live up to its price tag? We'll find out in early October.