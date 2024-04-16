Samsung’s upcoming cheap Galaxy Watch: everything we know so far

On the look-out for a new top smartwatch? Hold your horses for now, as Samsung’s next release looks like one to watch. While we’re eagerly awaiting the flagship Galaxy Watch 7, there might be a better option coming later this year. It would be a cheaper device – something akin to the Apple Watch SE.

But what will the smartwatch be like? And is it worth waiting for the new Galaxy Watch before you buy one? Here’s everything we know about it so far.

If Samsung sticks to its previous habits, we might be seeing the budget Galaxy Watch announcement as early as 24 July 2024. And following the usual delivery schedule, those eager to strap the gadget onto their wrists could be doing so by 9 August 2024. However, should Samsung decide to throw a curveball and delay things, we could be looking at a reveal on 7 August with availability from 23 August. It all depends on when the summer Unpacked event takes place.

As for pricing, while we’re short on hard facts. Educated guesses point to a price tag around the $200/£200 mark, based on the Apple Watch SE. This would make it a solid choice for those not wanting to splash out on the pricier Galaxy Watch 7 series and looking to save a few quid while still snagging some decent tech on their wrist.

Potential design and features

We’ll start off with the name for this budget Galaxy Watch. Given Samsung’s naming strategy for its smartphone range, we’d expect this cheaper device to get the moniker Galaxy Watch FE. It would be the first time Samsung releases a smartwatch under the FE name, but would make sense if it skimps on some premium features for the price.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be a doppelgänger of the Galaxy Watch 4, with some quirks of the more modern designs. While some might moan about recycled designs, if it ain’t broke, why fix it? There most likely won’t be a rotating bezel, as this would be reserved for the more premium smartwatches in the line-up. Expect a 40mm and 44mm size option (like more recent options), with metal sides and a rubber strap by default.

The upcoming model will likely be powered by a new chip, straying away from the Galaxy Watch 4. It’ll possibly be the Exynos W930, as it would be a bit daft to release a 2024 smartwatch with a chip from 2021. Expect it to run the latest Wear OS 5 and One UI Watch 6, because let’s face it, offering anything less would be wrong.

Don’t expect any radical changes in battery life or an array of new colours. Fitness tracking sensors will most likely stick to your heart rate and sleep, rather than more flashy metrics like blood oxygen. Samsung seems to be playing it safe this round, perhaps keeping the flashier updates for its more upscale models. But hey, for £200, it’s still not a bad deal, right?

