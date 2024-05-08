iPad 10th gen price slashed: is it the new best iPad buy?

While all of the Apple focus right now is on the latest iPads in the line-up, I think you should turn your attention elsewhere. The new iPad Pro and Air are mightily impressive. But there might be a new best buy if you’re looking for an Apple tablet. The 10th-gen iPad has just dropped down in price, and is now an incredible deal.

During Apple’s “Let Loose” launch event, the tech giant revealed that the 10th-gen iPad is getting a big discount. Its price is now $100/£100 lower than before – and that’s the new retail price. You can now buy the tablet for $349/£349 directly from Apple or other retailers. It’s the cheapest Apple tablet on offer, and it might be the best value buy.

We scored the 10th-gen iPad an impressive four stars out of five in our review. While we thought it was a little expensive at the time, we praised its massive upgrade, move to USB-C, and new design. It’s basically a lite version of the Air. And it’s even more so now. Compared to the latest iPad Air, it’s a few steps down. You don’t get the M2 chipset, nor support for the Apple Pencil Pro or Magic Keyboard. But everything else is almost identical, including the display. And for daily browsing, watching, or reading, the A14 Bionic is more than enough. That’s why I think it’s the new best buy for an iPad.

This Touch ID iPad is the entry-level model, and it runs on the A14 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 12 Pro series. There’s a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360×1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and Apple’s True Tone technology. Other new features to this iPad include a 12MP ultra-wide camera with a 122-degree field of view to support Apple’s Center Stage. The new iPad supports Wi-Fi 6, 5G on cellular models plus there’s USB-C too. The only problem is that it still only supports the 1st-gen Apple Pencil.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home