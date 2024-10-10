If you like whisky then you’ll adore this new Marloe watch

You might think a watch company and a whisky distillery don’t exactly go hand-in-hand. One traditionally sits on your wrist and the other, well, is best enjoyed neat. But that hasn’t stopped Marloe and Ardnamurchan partnering to release the limited edition Glenbeg Blue watch. Both brands share a mutual obsession for craftsmanship and doing things their own way.

Marloe and Ardnamurchan are celebrating the distillery’s 10th anniversary in style. The Glenbeg Blue comes paired with a 10-year-old Oloroso single cask whisky. It’s a marvel of design, featuring a Swiss-made STP1-21 automatic movement. It comes complete with a copper-plated Ardnamurchan Distillery rotor and a date wheel that’s been colour-matched for good measure.

The dial comes in Ardnamurchan Slate blue, accented by copper details inspired by the distillery’s copper stills. The whole package is wrapped up in a perforated Oloroso sherry leather strap that ties the design back to the whisky.

For the whisky enthusiasts, the package includes a bottle of 10-year-old Oloroso matured whisky from Cask No. 233. It was chosen by Marloe’s founders and Ardnamurchan’s Sales Director, who apparently had a lot of fun “collaborating” on which cask to choose. And for the collectors who can’t bear to crack open that exclusive bottle, there’s also a 5cl miniature included. Throw in a cask plug made from the staves of the whisky barrel and a hand-numbered collector’s card, and you’ve got yourself one very fancy set.

Marloe’s Glenbeg Blue will set you back £849. Pre-orders open at 10:10am on 10 October exclusively on Marloe’s website, with deliveries expected in November. Those who manage to get their hands on one of these 292 sets will also receive a ticket for a behind-the-scenes tour of Ardnamurchan Distillery.