Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / If you like whisky then you’ll adore this new Marloe watch

News
News

If you like whisky then you’ll adore this new Marloe watch

Marloe has partnered with Ardnamurchan to release this limited edition watch, that comes paired with a special release whisky

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Marloe x Ardnamurchan Whisky Watch

You might think a watch company and a whisky distillery don’t exactly go hand-in-hand. One traditionally sits on your wrist and the other, well, is best enjoyed neat. But that hasn’t stopped Marloe and Ardnamurchan partnering to release the limited edition Glenbeg Blue watch. Both brands share a mutual obsession for craftsmanship and doing things their own way.

Marloe and Ardnamurchan are celebrating the distillery’s 10th anniversary in style. The Glenbeg Blue comes paired with a 10-year-old Oloroso single cask whisky. It’s a marvel of design, featuring a Swiss-made STP1-21 automatic movement. It comes complete with a copper-plated Ardnamurchan Distillery rotor and a date wheel that’s been colour-matched for good measure.

The dial comes in Ardnamurchan Slate blue, accented by copper details inspired by the distillery’s copper stills. The whole package is wrapped up in a perforated Oloroso sherry leather strap that ties the design back to the whisky.

For the whisky enthusiasts, the package includes a bottle of 10-year-old Oloroso matured whisky from Cask No. 233. It was chosen by Marloe’s founders and Ardnamurchan’s Sales Director, who apparently had a lot of fun “collaborating” on which cask to choose. And for the collectors who can’t bear to crack open that exclusive bottle, there’s also a 5cl miniature included. Throw in a cask plug made from the staves of the whisky barrel and a hand-numbered collector’s card, and you’ve got yourself one very fancy set.

Marloe’s Glenbeg Blue will set you back £849. Pre-orders open at 10:10am on 10 October exclusively on Marloe’s website, with deliveries expected in November. Those who manage to get their hands on one of these 292 sets will also receive a ticket for a behind-the-scenes tour of Ardnamurchan Distillery.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home