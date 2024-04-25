The Twelve X is Christopher Ward’s most sophisticated (and expensive) watch yet

Christopher Ward has just unveiled its most sophisticated and expensive watch yet – The Twelve X. This latest model is powered by the company’s in-house movement, the Calibre SH21, and premieres Christopher Ward’s new micro-adjustable bracelet.

The Twelve X is the latest iteration of the CW’s super-popular integrated bracelet series launched in 2023, and joins a lineup of high-end pieces such as the C60 Apex, C60 Concept, and C1 Bel Canto.

As well as The Twelve X being the first Twelve model to be powered by SH21, it is also the first to feature both Grade 5 and Grade 2 titanium in its case.

If that isn’t enough firsts for you, the Twelve X is also the first iteration of The Twelve to be fully skeletonised, stripping away the traditional dial to reveal the mechanical movement powering the watch.

I love the look of this new model, it looks ultra-modern and high-end, with the SH21’s twin-barrel design (which gives the watch a 120-hour power reserve) clearly visible.

Each exposed part has to be finished to higher standards than ever – with many made just a fraction of a millimetre too tall, so they can be polished down using custom-made diamond cutters.

Despite the higher price tag, The Twelve X features very little hand-finishing. Christoper Ward claims the watch is “designed to be built in numbers” and showcases the brand’s belief that machine finishing is entirely appropriate for high-end watches.

As mentioned before, The Twelve X’s polished, brushed, and sandblasted case is made of two different types of titanium – the Grade 2 of the regular Twelve (Ti), and the ultra-high quality Grade 5 of the Bel Canto. The bulk of the case is Grade 2, with the denser, higher-grade material used for the bezel and case back, offering a more scratch-resistant finish.

The Twelve X also features box crystals at the front and rear, shaving over two millimetres of perceived case height.

One of the best things about the regular Twelve is its stunning (and comfortable) integrated bracelet. Christoper Ward has upgraded it with a redesigned clasp, one with the sort of quick-adjustment mechanism that was, until recently, only available on more traditional bracelets.

“The classic butterfly clasp has one big disadvantage, in that it has no quick adjustment,” says Designer, Will Brackfield. “Well, we had to see what we could do about that. So now you can easily adjust the length in seconds – by just 3mm, but it makes all the difference.”

Interested in picking up The Twelve X for yourself? It’s available to pre-order now on a titanium bracelet (with micro-adjustment) for £4,120/$4,865/€5,220 or on a rubber strap for £3,750/$4,495/€4,850. Deliveries will begin in October 2024.

Now that’s obviously a lot of money and puts it into the price bracket of Tudor, TAG Heuer, and Oris (to name a few), but you are getting a very interesting and technically-brilliant timepiece. It’ll be interesting to see how well this new model does – we can’t wait to get hands-on with The Twelve X to see how it stands up against stiff competition.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech