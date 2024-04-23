This new Seafoam Doxa Sub 200T is an elegant take on an iconic dive watch

As part of its centenary celebrations (which has already seen a stunning limited edition Cartier Tank) Watches of Switzerland is collaborating with Doxa to launch the exclusive Sub 200T in Seafoam Green.

The limited edition model boasts all the key features of the Sub 200T with a stunning new seafoam sunray dial with polished gold-coating hands and indexes. On the case back you will find a commemorative engraving of the Watches of Switzerland Centenary logo also highlighting it is a limited edition.

The Sub 200T Seafoam comes with the iconic ‘beads of rice’ bracelet and an additional NATO strap in the same green colour to match the dial – a colourway that was created exclusively for Watches of Switzerland.

This piece is powered by a self-winding movement with a 38-hour power reserve and a water resistance of 200 metres.

Doxa watches have an extraordinarily rich history, established in 1889, the brand pioneered the first genuine professional diver’s tool-watch available to the public in 1967 – the now-iconic SUB 300.

Earlier this year, Doxa introduced the Sub 200T, a dive watch which skillfully retains all the original Sub’s DNA while embracing modern style and sophistication with a smaller diameter.

In reworking the spatial volumes inside the case to bring it down to an elegant 39mm diameter and a more wearable thickness of 10.7mm, Doxa has also tweaked the dial design to achieve a more contemporary visual presence on the wrist.

This limited edition Watches of Switzerland exclusive Doxa Sub 200T Seafoam in stainless steel is available online now – retailing for £1590.

