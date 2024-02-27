This Cartier Tank Louis celebrating 100 years of Watches of Switzerland just became my new grail watch

I’ve been a fan of the Cartier Tank for a while now (not just because small watches are becoming increasingly trendy) and this new edition which celebrates 100 years of Watches of Switzerland may just be my favourite model yet.

In fact, this Tank Louis Cartier may just be my new grail watch. It’s a numbered limited edition of 100 pieces and exclusively available in the UK at Watches of Switzerland showrooms from June (although available for pre-order from now). Being such a rare beast does mean it’ll be difficult to obtain, but that’s the whole point of a grail watch, right?

The Tank Louis Cartier Limited Edition is the very definition of an elegant watch and showcases both brands’ commitment to excellence and craftsmanship.

The Tank was first designed in 1917 by Louis Cartier, the eldest grandson of the Maison’s founder. It has since become an icon, embodying timelessness and sophistication.

Over time, the instantly recognisable Tank became the watch of the artistic and cultural avant-garde who appreciated its purity of line and creativity (circular watches are so passé, right?)

The Tank Louis Cartier (introduced in 1922) used for this Limited Edition, is unapologetically rectangular, yet distinguished by the soft angles and the distinct roundness of the tops of the lugs.

The timepiece features a paired-back design, with a brushed gold dial creating a subtle radiant effect and oversized Roman numerals at 12 and 6. I think it looks stunning.

The Tank Louis Cartier Limited Edition is supplied on an elegant dark-navy alligator strap, drawing attention to the deep blue of the sapphire cabochon in the crown and its blued-steel hands.

Inside, the Manufacture Cartier calibre 1917MC is present. The manual wind movement features a 38-hour power reserve and 3Hz beat rate.

The case back has been given a special Watches of Switzerland engraving signifying the long-lasting relationship between Cartier and Watches of Switzerland. It also features the engraving ‘No. X of 100’.

Tempted? The Cartier Tank Louis Cartier Limited Edition is available to preorder now priced at £12,700. You can view this piece in person at Watches of Switzerland on Regent Street, Battersea, Knightsbridge, Brent Cross, Broadgate, and Canary Wharf.

