Marloe Watch Company’s new watch is big, bold, and ready for the deep

Marloe Watch Company may be slightly newer on the scene, but the brand is still known for great quality watches. Its latest release is big, bold, and ready for the deep. It’s a new diving watch in the Morar series. The new Morar 310 is certified for depths of up to 310 metres – hence the name. And it still manages a stunning design at the same time.

Designed right here in the UK, this watch is ready for some serious diving. It’s capable of surviving dives up to 310 metres – which is professional depth. Naturally, it’s also stylish enough to turn a few heads on dry land. The Morar 310 arrives in four striking colourways: Air – Goldking, Air – Steel, Land – Onyx, and Sea – Tropic.

Its sapphire crystal is thick enough to handle serious water pressure but maintains a charming vintage vibe thanks to its round-over edge. The case is made of 316L marine-grade stainless steel. That makes it tough enough to withstand the deep blue while sporting a unidirectional bezel for old-school dive tracking.

Inside, Marloe’s movement is tucked safely within an iron cage for extra magnetic resistance. It’s not just functional, though; this detail gets a nod with a silver halo around the Marloe-branded roundel. It’s a nice touch for those who appreciate their rugged gear with a side of elegance. The oversized hour markers are luminous, ensuring you can still read the time when you’re 200 metres down and the only thing glowing brighter than your watch is the jellyfish.

For the hardcore divers out there, the Morar 310 includes a discreet Helium Release Valve (HRV). Sitting inconspicuously at 12 o’clock between the lugs, it handles any pesky helium bubbles that sneak into the case during those high-pressure dives. Marloe has even thought about durability in the long haul, fitting the Morar 310 with replaceable crown guards. This means even clumsy wearers (such as myself) have a way to extend their watch’s lifespan. And should anything go pear-shaped, Marloe offers in-house servicing from its workshop in Oxfordshire.

If you need this watch on your wrist for your next dive, the Morar 310 is available now for £599. You can pick it up directly from Marloe’s website.