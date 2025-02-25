This new Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Dive watch has a year-long power reserve

If there’s one thing I love about Citizen, it’s their dedication to making rugged, go-anywhere watches that don’t need mollycoddling. Their latest, the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver 300m, continues that tradition with a solar-powered movement that keeps ticking for a full year on a single charge. Yes, 365 days – without ever seeing a sliver of sunlight.

That’s thanks to the Cal. E365 movement, a technological marvel designed to withstand the darkest, deepest dives while still running like clockwork.

With a water resistance of 300 metres and a helium escape valve, this beast of a watch is built for saturation divers. And, although most watches like this rarely venture into the deep, I think this one stands a better chance of reaching the Mariana Trench than many of its luxury dive watch counterparts.

Design-wise, it sticks close to the much-loved BN0156-05E, keeping the signature 4 o’clock crown, beefy indices, and a robust rotating bezel.

The dial – finished in a glossy gradient that subtly darkens towards 6 o’clock – mimics the ocean’s depths, a detail I personally love. At 46mm across and 16.3mm thick, this thing has serious wrist presence, so it’s not for the faint-wristed.

The strap is made from BENEBiOL, a plant-based polyurethane that’s both eco-friendly and resistant to hydrolysis (i.e., it won’t break down when wet). It’s a thoughtful touch that aligns with Citizen’s sustainability efforts.

Flip the watch over, and you’ll find a diving helmet stamped into the case back – a nod to its professional-grade credentials.

At £499 (approx. US$400) and launching in April 2025, this is a serious tool watch with some serious value. A no-fuss, no-battery-change, dive-ready beast that’ll keep going for a year, even if you lock it in a drawer. What’s not to love?

