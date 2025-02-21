Citizen’s Tsuyosa is now available in a more wearable size, making it a perfect entry-level watch

Stuff

The new 37mm Citizen Tsuyosa is a seriously tempting option and one of the best affordable watches out there

Citizen has expanded its Tsuyosa collection with the introduction of three new 37mm models, and I, for one, couldn’t be happier. The original 40mm version always felt just a bit too large for my wrist, so this new, slightly downsized option sounds like the perfect fit. It keeps everything that made the Tsuyosa appealing – stylish colours, an integrated bracelet, and automatic movement – while making it more comfortable for those of us who prefer a more compact watch.

The new 37mm Tsuyosa comes in three colours; Ice Blue, Pastel Pink, and Dark Green. I think Citizen has done a great job here, and would have a tough time choosing between the three of them.

With a magnifier over the date window at 3 o’clock, a 4 o’clock crown placement for a streamlined look, and a stainless steel bracelet with smooth, rounded links, it’s still the same modern, sporty watch – just now in a more manageable size.

The new 37mm also carries over the sapphire crystal and 50m water resistance, making it a strong contender for an everyday timepiece.

This shift towards more wearable sizes mirrors a growing industry trend. Christopher Ward recently introduced a 38mm version of The Twelve, proving that brands are listening to enthusiasts who want smaller, more wearable watches. Of course, some still love the look of larger watches (and the 40mm Tsuyosa is still available), but I’ve always found sub-40mm cases to be a sweet spot for comfort and versatility.

The Citizen Tsuyosa 37mm is available now priced at $450 in the US and £299 in the UK.

Whether you’re new to mechanical watches or a seasoned collector, this is a seriously tempting option and one of the best affordable watches out there. I can’t wait for more colour options and dial layouts.

