Marloe’s superb new Daytimer watches might convince me to ditch the smartwatch

I pretty firmly keep a smartwatch strapped to my wrist at all times, but that might be about to change. Marloe just unveiled its new Daytimer watch collection, and it’s convincing me to ditch the smartwatch. These top new watches are designed to be simple and elegant, and they look fantastic.

The Daytimer is a Swiss-made manual watch with a date complication, intended for everyday wear. With broad dials and an understated design, it’s all about making timekeeping as clear and convenient as possible. Forget flashy gimmicks and over-the-top features; this watch is here to remind you of the time, not scream it.

Gordon Fraser, Marloe’s co-founder and designer, shared the creative journey behind these new designs. He describes the process as starting with a blank slate and turning dreams into reality. According to Gordon, the goal was simple: “Design a watch that we would want to wear day in, day out.” And thus, the Daytimer was born. Gordon envisions this watch as a timeless piece that will inspire dreamers across generations.

After two years of development, the Daytimer marks a significant shift in Marloe’s design approach, embodying the brand’s commitment to independent British watchmaking principles. Gordon explains that while the Daytimer appears formal with its mirror-polished case and simple dial design, it transitions seamlessly into a casual, everyday accessory. The hope is for this watch to be universally appealing.

The Daytimer Collection features four editions: the Madainn, the Black Edition, the Gealach, and the Tableau. Each model offers a minimalist 41mm case, a seconds hand, and a date window at 6 o’clock. The Madainn and the Black Edition are more monochromatic, while the Gealach and the Tableau add a splash of colour.

Design details like the paper-like grain on the Madainn and Black Edition dials, or the honeycomb texture on the Gealach and Tableau, add a layer of intrigue as light plays across the watch face. The Madainn’s brass chamfer, inspired by sunrise over a snowy Scottish hill, and the Tableau’s colour-matched functions (white for hours, yellow for minutes, red for seconds) are particularly noteworthy.

Now, let’s talk brass tacks. The Daytimer Collection will set you back £799 per piece. It’s currently available for pre-order for members of the Marloe Club, and will be on general sale directly from Marloe after 28 June.

