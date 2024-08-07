Here’s how much extra Disney+ is going to cost you… again

One of the top streaming services and arguably my favourite, Disney+ has a bunch of fan favourite titles. That’s a mix of originals and content from year’s gone by, including all the decent Marvel flicks from the 2010s. But the house of mouse is upping the price of its streaming service… again. Here’s how much extra Disney+ is going to cost you.

Mickey’s coming for your wallets once again, with another Disney+ price hike headed to subscribers. There was an increase earlier this year already, after being announced last November. But the latest price change will come into force on 17 October. It will affect both monthly and yearly plans. So far, it appears prices will only change in the US.

If you’re okay with watching your favourite Disney classics with ads, get ready to shell out $10 a month instead of the previous $8 – a jump of 25%. Prefer an ad-free experience? That’ll be $16 a month, up from $14, or you can go for the annual ad-free plan at $160, compared to the old $140.

Not to be left out, Hulu’s ad-supported tier is also getting a bump from $8 to $10 per month, and from $80 to $100 annually. Prefer your content uninterrupted? The ad-free monthly plan will now cost $19 instead of $18. And let’s not forget ESPN Plus, the go-to for sports enthusiasts. The monthly rate will now be $12, up from $11, while the annual subscription increases from $110 to $120. If you’re on a streaming bundle, your bill’s getting bigger too, with Duo Basic up to $10.99/month and Premium at $19.99/month.

To try and make these price increase worthwhile, Disney+ is getting some new goodies on 4 September. Subscribers will get access to ABC News Live and a set of curated playlists. First up is a playlist for the little ones, with four more categories coming soon: Seasonal, Epic Stories (think Marvel and Star Wars), Throwbacks (for those nostalgic vibes), and Real Life (documentaries).