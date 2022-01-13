Disney+ features, price, shows and devices: your complete guide

Disney’s answer to Netflix and Prime Video, Disney+ is a well-stocked video streaming service offering the entertainment giant’s range of films, documentaries and TV shows.

Considering signing up but aren’t quite sure what you’re getting in exchange for your hard-earned cash? We’ve assembled everything you need to know in this guide, so read it before deciding whether or not to take the plunge.

What does Disney+ offer?

There’s a lot more than just Disney-branded films and TV shows here: Walt Disney Studios owns Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) and Searchlight Pictures, and content from all of these is available to stream. (It’ll likely be the only streaming platform on which you can view future Stars Wars, Disney and Marvel films too).

That means you get all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV series, all the full-length Star Wars movies and TV series and everything Pixar has made, plus films including Nomadland, Die Hard, The Last Duel and The Grand Budapest Hotel and series including The Simpsons (32 seasons!), 24, Lost, The Walking Dead and Atlanta. There’s also the massive three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

Star, a general entertainment channel aimed at, er, ‘more mature’ audiences, is integrated into Disney+, also features new original series including Only Murders in the Building and Dopesick. You can read more about Star in our explainer here: What is Star on Disney+?

The service also occasionally offers subscribers the opportunity to rent a new movie release at additional cost. Called Premier Access, this has previously been used for films like Black Widow, Jungle Cruise and Cruella and has cost £19.99 per film. But there’s good news for those who’d rather not shell out the extra fee: all Premier Access films released thus far have eventually been made available on the standard Disney+ service, usually after a few weeks.

In short, there’s a lot to watch here, much of it very entertaining indeed. Disney+ arguably skews a little more child-friendly than Netflix or Prime Video, but there’s plenty for grown-ups to enjoy too. To see our top recommendations, check out our article on the 25 best things to watch on Disney+.

In terms of picture and sound quality, Disney+ is up there with the likes of Prime Video and Netflix in offering selected content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. There’s even a small amount of IMAX Enhanced content, which Some classics have been given the 4K remaster treatment, such as Toy Story and the original version of The Lion King, while others are offered in Full HD resolution with 5.1 surround sound.

How can I watch Disney+?

Disney+ is available on a wide range of devices: smart TVs, streaming hardware (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick) and Xbox One/Series and PlayStation 4/5 games consoles, plus via your computer’s web browser or a mobile app on your smartphone or tablet. It’s also available on Sky Q in the UK.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Disney+ keeps things simple with a single pricing tier of £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year (so you’ll save a bit if you’re willing to pay for a year upfront) in the UK, and $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year in the US. Price-wise, then, it’s broadly similar to rivals like Prime Video (also £7.99 a month) or Netflix’s cheapest £5.99 tier (which doesn’t let you access HDR or 4K content).